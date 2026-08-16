Two injured as Mumbai-bound Air India Express passenger ‘accidentally’ fires gun at Varanasi airport

Two people were injured after an Air India Express passenger's gun accidentally went off at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport on Sunday, officials told news agency ANI.

The incident happened around 9:30 am on Sunday.

The passenger, a resident of Azamgarh, and his wife were scheduled to travel to Mumbai on Air India Express' IX-1810 flight when the gun went off during security check.

AAICLAS (AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited) screeners were inspecting pistol when it suddenly went off, injuring two AAICLAS screeners, officials said.

Varanasi Airport Director told ANI, “Today, 16.08.2026, at about 0930 hrs, a passenger travelling with his wife on flight IX-1810 to Mumbai declared weapons on board the flight.”

“During the weapons check, the passenger fired a round, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment,” the official said.

The official said the local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway.