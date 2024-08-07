Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Air India, Vistara and IndiGo resume Dhaka flights amid Bangladesh political unrest, offer rescheduling flexibility

Air India, Vistara and IndiGo resume Dhaka flights amid Bangladesh political unrest, offer rescheduling flexibility

Indian airlines including Air India, Vistara, IndiGo are set to resume scheduled flights to Dhaka on Wednesday, as the political situation in Bangladesh stabilizes following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation amidst massive protests.

Air India, Vistara, IndiGo resume Dhaka flights amid political unrest, offer rescheduling flexibility (File Photo: AFP)

As Bangladesh's political landscape undergoes significant changes, Indian carriers, including Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo, are resuming flights to Dhaka and offering rescheduling waivers to accommodate affected passengers, newswire PTI reported on Wednesday.

Vistara and IndiGo will also operate their scheduled flights on Wednesday to Dhaka, which is witnessing a volatile situation amid protests.

On Tuesday, Air India operated its evening flight to Dhaka, cancelling the morning flight.

Bangladesh has been witnessing dramatic developments in the last couple of days. Sheikh Hasina, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 15 years, resigned as prime minister on Monday following massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power.

Sources said Air India will operate its scheduled two daily flights from Delhi to Dhaka on Wednesday. The airline is also likely to operate a special flight to bring people back from Dhaka.

The sources said Vistara and IndiGo will operate scheduled services in the capital of Bangladesh starting Wednesday.

As per schedule, Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

Both Vistara and IndiGo cancelled their Tuesday flights to the capital of Bangladesh.

Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to Dhaka and two daily services to the capital of Bangladesh from Kolkata.

On Tuesday evening, Air India said it will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector.

In a statement, the carrier also said that due to the prevailing situation, a one-time waiver on rescheduling is being offered to passengers having confirmed bookings on any of its flights to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7.

The offer will be applicable for tickets booked on or before August 5.

(With Inputs from PTI)

