Air India, Vistara enter interline partnership; how does this help passengers?2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Under this partnership, passengers will now be able to receive their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors on a single ticket, and have their baggage checked-in through to their final destinations.
Air India and Vistara have entered into an interline partnership which would enable passengers to travel between the two airline’s network seamlessly. Under this partnership, passengers will now be able to receive their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors on a single ticket, and have their baggage checked-in through to their final destinations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×