Air India, Vistara get show-cause notices for flouting Covid norms. Details here

Air India, Vistara get show-cause notices for flouting Covid norms. Details here

Four international passengers, one in Air India and three from Vistara, were allowed to board flights without filling their self-declaration forms.
Four international passengers, one in Air India and three from Vistara, were allowed to board flights without filling their self-declaration forms. (HT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 10:31 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

The Vasant Vihar sub-divisional magistrate under New Delhi district has asked the deputy general manager of Air India and the airport manager of Vistara to respond to the show-cause notices within 24 hours “without fail”

New Delhi authorities have issued show-cause notices to Air India and Vistara for failing to comply with passenger boarding guidelines issued by the Centre in light of emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

They said four international passengers, one in Air India and three from Vistara, were allowed to board flights without filling their self-declaration forms (SDF).

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines issued on November 30, airlines can allow only those international passengers to board their flights who have filled up their personal details on Air Suvidha portal and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report.

The Vasant Vihar sub-divisional magistrate under New Delhi district has asked the deputy general manager of Air India and the airport manager of Vistara to respond to the show-cause notices within 24 hours "without fail".

“Non-compliance shall be viewed seriously, and it would be presumed that the station manager has nothing to say in the matter and action as deemed fit shall be initiated as per relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005; Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws," read the notice.

