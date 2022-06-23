Air India wants to re-hire retired pilots for 5 years2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 08:48 PM IST
Air India has offered to re-hire pilots post retirement for 5 yrs or till they attain the age of 65.
Tata Group-owned Air India has offered to re-hire pilots post their retirement for a five-year period as the airline looks for stability in operations amid talk of acquiring 300 single-aisle planes, according to internal communication.