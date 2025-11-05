Air India warns of possible delays even as third-party network outage affecting check-in systems restored

Air India on Wednesday said that some flights may get delayed as the third-party network outage, even as the third-party network outage which affected check-in systems as been restored.

“A third-party connectivity network issue had impacted check-in systems at some airports, thereby delaying flight departures of some airlines, including Air India. The system has since been restored,” said the airline in a post on X.

However, Air India stated that some of their flights may continue to be delayed for some time as the situation normalises progressively.

Air India also asked passengers to check their flight status.

“Passengers flying with us today may check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for their journey,” the airline added.

How to check Air India flight status? — Visit Air India website link

— Add flight number and date

— Add PNR number and date

— Select route details and add date

The airline's check-in systems were down at Delhi and some other airports.

At the Delhi airport, the check-in systems were down at terminals T2 and T3 for around 70 minutes from 3.40 pm till 4.50 pm, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Earlier in the day, Air India ferried 245 people including 17 crew members who were stranded in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar to Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The passengers were stranded in the Mongolian capital after their San Francisco-Delhi flight was diverted due to a technical issue.

"The relief flight carrying passengers and crew of AI174 who were stranded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia after a precautionary diversion has landed in Delhi this morning," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

Air India terminal shift Last month, Air India announced terminal shift for several of its domestic operations at Delhi's IGI airport from October 26.

The airline said that 60 out of 180 daily Air India domestic departures from Delhi will operate from the upgraded Terminal 2. These flights have flight numbers starting with ‘AI1XXX’.

Singapore Airlines to provide expertise to Air India Amid Air India seeking more than ₹10,000 crore from its owners, Singapore Airlines said that as a significant minority shareholder it will provide to Air India its expertise and support where necessary.