Air India's Delhi-bound aircraft returns to London Heathrow airport from taxiway. Here's what happened

Tata Group-owned Air India flight from London Heathrow Airport to New Delhi on Sunday, 21 September 2025, returned to the gate shortly after taxing for takeoff after a passenger failed to board the aircraft.

Advertisement

Air India flight number AI162 passenger, who was supposed to board their flight from London Heathrow Airport, failed to get on board despite having their boarding pass scanned at the gate.

Also Read | Air India issues advisory after cyberattack hits check-in systems at Heathrow

“Flight AI162, operating from London (Heathrow) to Delhi on 21 September 2025, had returned to the gate shortly after pushback because a passenger who, despite having their boarding pass scanned and being marked as boarded, failed to board the aircraft,” said an Air India spokesperson on Sunday.

How did the passenger not board the aircraft? The passenger who was supposed to get on board the Air India flight number AI162, reportedly, was mistaken and proceeded towards the arrivals area instead of the departure gate after having their boarding pass.

Advertisement

The company also disclosed that, as per the security protocol, the aircraft, after taxing, returned to get the passenger's baggage offloaded before departing again en route to New Delhi with a delay.

“The passenger had mistakenly proceeded to the arrivals area instead of the departure gate after having their boarding pass scanned at the gate. As per standard security protocols, the aircraft returned to offload the passenger’s baggage and, subsequently, departed with a delay,” the company spokesperson said.

Air India also disclosed that the passenger was detained by the London Heathrow Airport security officials for further questioning.

“The passenger was detained by the airport security officials for questioning. Our flight crew followed the necessary procedures, and the decision to return was made to ensure compliance with security regulations. We regret the delay in the flight’s departure caused by this incident,” said the Air India spokesperson on Sunday.

Advertisement