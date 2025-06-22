Air India's flight AI114, from Birmingham to Delhi, gets bomb threat; diverted to Riyadh

Ten days after the Air India AI717 plane from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick crashed soon after taking off, another flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi on 21 June received a bomb threat, the airliner's spokesperson said.

After receiving the threat, the flight was consequently diverted to Riyadh, where it landed safely and completed security checks. However, no explosive material was found during the inspection.

All the passengers have been deplaned and are being provided with hotel accommodation. Meanwhile, the airline said that alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destinations.

The AI spokesperson stated that Riyadh was chosen as the diversion point due to its proximity and availability of emergency handling facilities.

All the passengers are expected to board on the next flight for Delhi within the next 24 hours.

Here's the Air India statement: "Air India and Air India Express together operate more than 1,100 flights a day, flying over 150,000 passengers.

As announced, Air India has voluntarily undertaken enhanced pre-flight safety checks and temporary reduction of services to uphold its commitment to safe operations. This will improve stability and will minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers.

However, despite all efforts, due to extraneous factors such as airspace closures in the Middle East, nighttime curfew at several airports in Europe and East Asia, air traffic congestion, unforeseen operational issues, certain flights get delayed or cancelled. We notify passengers ahead of time to reduce inconvenience in case of planned delays or cancellations, but sometimes, certain challenges lead to last-minute disruptions.

Flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi of 21 June received a bomb threat and was consequently diverted to Riyadh where it has landed safely and has completed security checks. All passengers have been deplaned and are being provided hotel accommodation. Inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destinations.”

