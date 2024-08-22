Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bomb threat: ‘Emergency’ at Kerala airport after Air India's Thiruvananthapuram bound flight arrives from Mumbai

Bomb threat: ‘Emergency’ at Kerala airport after Air India's Thiruvananthapuram bound flight arrives from Mumbai

Livemint

Air India landed at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Thursday after taking off from Mumbai airport following a bomb threat. The flight 657 has been kept in isolation bay.

Bomb threat: Kerala airport declares full emergency after Air India's Thiruvananthapuram bound flight arrives from Mumbai.

Air India's Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram flight was put in isolation bay, airport sources informed news agency PTI. As per the report, passengers are being evacuated following the bomb threat.

On Thursday, Air India flight 657 landed at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport from Mumbai after a bomb threat was received, reported ANI. According to Thiruvananthapuram Airport officials, a full emergency has been declared.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport authorities issued a statement with regard to full emergency. The statement reads, “AI 657 (BOM-TRV) reported a bomb threat at 0730 hours on August 22, 2024. A full emergency was declared at TRV Airport at 0736 hours. The aircraft landed safely. It is now parked at the Isolation Bay, where the evacuation process has begun. There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted."

