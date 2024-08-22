Air India's Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram flight was put in isolation bay, airport sources informed news agency PTI. As per the report, passengers are being evacuated following the bomb threat.

On Thursday, Air India flight 657 landed at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport from Mumbai after a bomb threat was received, reported ANI. According to Thiruvananthapuram Airport officials, a full emergency has been declared.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates

Instant Apply

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport authorities issued a statement with regard to full emergency. The statement reads, “AI 657 (BOM-TRV) reported a bomb threat at 0730 hours on August 22, 2024. A full emergency was declared at TRV Airport at 0736 hours. The aircraft landed safely. It is now parked at the Isolation Bay, where the evacuation process has begun. There has been no impact on life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted."