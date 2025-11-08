Air India's Mumbai-London flight delayed by over 6 hours due to technical snag

Air India flight, scheduled to take off from Mumbai for London, was delayed by over six hours on Saturday, November 8, due to technical difficulties.

According to an Air India spokesperson, the AI129, scheduled to take off from Mumbai for London at 6.30 AM, is delayed and yet to take off.

“Due to technical difficulties, the flight will now take off at 1 pm,” the airline said.

Air India also said that the passengers were provided with refreshments.

In a separate incident on late Friday night, a major accident occurred near Air India Junction in Mumbai after two vehicles collided, resulting in both vehicles catching fire.

Speaking on the incident, Traffic Police Inspector Nilesh Waje said, “Around 7:45 pm, near the Air India Junction, a taxi collided with a car, causing both the car and the taxi to catch fire... There were no injuries in the incident. The fire department arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control.”

Delhi Airport's technical snags affect Mumbai Airport Flight Operations at Mumbai Airport were also affected on Friday after a technical issue with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi Airport caused delays to hundreds of flights.

In an advisory, Mumbai Airport said, "Flight Operations at Mumbai Airport have been affected by a technical issue impacting the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi, which supports Air Traffic Control flight planning. The concerned authorities are actively working to resolve the issue at the earliest."

"As a result, airline operations may experience delays. Passengers are advised to connect with their respective airlines for updates on flight status and revised schedules. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation," the advisory added.

Airline operations at the Delhi airport, the country's busiest airport, were slowly returning to normalcy on Saturday morning.

The technical problem with the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports the air traffic control's flight planning process, continued for over 15 hours from around 5:45 am on Friday before the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said at around 9 pm that the issue has been addressed.

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday morning said the technical issue which affected the AMSS is gradually improving.

"Airline operations at Delhi Airport are returning to normal, and all concerned authorities are working diligently to minimise any inconvenience caused," it said in a post on X.

Apart from over 800 flights that faced delays, some services were also cancelled on Friday, impacting hundreds of passengers.

