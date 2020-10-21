Air Intelligence Unit, Customs seize 1.8 kg gold at Kozhikode International Airport1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2020, 02:14 PM IST
- The CPD also seized 481 grams of compound gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai
- According to Customs officials, the Air Intelligence Unit Batch C seized a 194-gram gold chain of 24-carat purity worth ₹8.86 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai
KOCHI : The Air Intelligence Unit and the Customs officials have seized a total amount of 1.88 kg gold from three separate busts at the Kozhikode International Airport here, officials said on Wednesday.
According to Customs officials, the Air Intelligence Unit Batch C seized a 194-gram gold chain of 24-carat purity worth ₹8.86 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The chain was concealed in his undergarment.
Meanwhile, the Customs Preventive Divisions (CPD) in Kozhikode seized 1.21 kg of compound gold concealed inside a flush tank button board in a bathroom situated near the emigration arrival hall.
The CPD also seized 481 grams of compound gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The compound gold was concealed in the rectum of the passenger in four capsule-shaped objects.
Earlier The Air Intelligence Unit in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has seized around 524.58 grams of gold valued at ₹25.97 lakhs and arrested one person, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive).
"Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram has seized 524.58 grams of gold valued at ₹25.97 lakhs. The gold was concealed inside an electric juicer. One passenger arrested," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.