The Air Intelligence Unit and the Customs officials have seized a total amount of 1.88 kg gold from three separate busts at the Kozhikode International Airport here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Customs officials, the Air Intelligence Unit Batch C seized a 194-gram gold chain of 24-carat purity worth ₹8.86 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The chain was concealed in his undergarment.

According to Customs officials, the Air Intelligence Unit Batch C seized a 194-gram gold chain of 24-carat purity worth ₹8.86 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The chain was concealed in his undergarment.

Meanwhile, the Customs Preventive Divisions (CPD) in Kozhikode seized 1.21 kg of compound gold concealed inside a flush tank button board in a bathroom situated near the emigration arrival hall.

The CPD also seized 481 grams of compound gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The compound gold was concealed in the rectum of the passenger in four capsule-shaped objects.

"Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram has seized 524.58 grams of gold valued at ₹25.97 lakhs. The gold was concealed inside an electric juicer. One passenger arrested," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala.

Further investigation into the case is underway.