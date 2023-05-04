Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit appointed as new Deputy Chief of Air Staff1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:19 PM IST
The Indian Air Force is looking at major acquisitions including the induction of new fighter aircraft like the LCA Mark1A, LCA Mark 2, and Advanced Medium Combat aircraft from the domestic industry
Ace fighter pilot Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief of Air Staff, who will be in charge of the modernization of the force and will be looking after new procurements in the Indian Air Force.
