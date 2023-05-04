Home / News / India /  Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit appointed as new Deputy Chief of Air Staff
Back

Ace fighter pilot Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief of Air Staff, who will be in charge of the modernization of the force and will be looking after new procurements in the Indian Air Force.

Presently, the Indian Air Force is looking at major acquisitions including the induction of new fighter aircraft like the LCA Mark1A, LCA Mark 2, and Advanced Medium Combat aircraft from the domestic industry, according to a report published by ANI.

He was earlier posted as the Senior Air Staff Officer in the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Commissioned in the Indian Air Force in 1986, Dixit has been part of the modernization and Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive in Indian Air Force during his earlier stints in the air headquarters.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout