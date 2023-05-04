Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit appointed as new Deputy Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit appointed as new Deputy Chief of Air Staff

1 min read . 01:19 PM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit appointed as new Deputy Chief of Air Staff. (ANI)

The Indian Air Force is looking at major acquisitions including the induction of new fighter aircraft like the LCA Mark1A, LCA Mark 2, and Advanced Medium Combat aircraft from the domestic industry

Ace fighter pilot Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief of Air Staff, who will be in charge of the modernization of the force and will be looking after new procurements in the Indian Air Force.

Ace fighter pilot Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief of Air Staff, who will be in charge of the modernization of the force and will be looking after new procurements in the Indian Air Force.

Presently, the Indian Air Force is looking at major acquisitions including the induction of new fighter aircraft like the LCA Mark1A, LCA Mark 2, and Advanced Medium Combat aircraft from the domestic industry, according to a report published by ANI.

Presently, the Indian Air Force is looking at major acquisitions including the induction of new fighter aircraft like the LCA Mark1A, LCA Mark 2, and Advanced Medium Combat aircraft from the domestic industry, according to a report published by ANI.

He was earlier posted as the Senior Air Staff Officer in the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

He was earlier posted as the Senior Air Staff Officer in the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Commissioned in the Indian Air Force in 1986, Dixit has been part of the modernization and Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive in Indian Air Force during his earlier stints in the air headquarters.

Commissioned in the Indian Air Force in 1986, Dixit has been part of the modernization and Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive in Indian Air Force during his earlier stints in the air headquarters.

 

 

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.