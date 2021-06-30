OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari appointed as new IAF Vice Chief

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will be the new Vice Chief of Indian Air Force succeeding Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora, officials said on Wednesday.

Air Marshal Chaudhari is currently serving as commander-in-chief of the IAF's Western Air Command (WAC) that looks after the security of the country's air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of north India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Air Marshal Arora retired from service on Wednesday and Air Marshal Chaudhari is likely to take charge of the new assignment on Thursday, officials said.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 29, 1982.

In a distinguished career spanning nearly 38 years, the officer has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft in the inventory of IAF. He has a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours, including operational flying on MiG-21, MiG-23 MF, MiG 29 and Su-30 MKI fighter jets.

Air Marshal Chaudhari held numerous important positions. He was the commanding officer of a frontline fighter squadron and has also commanded a frontline fighter base.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
IAF Airlift of 21T of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief equipment & 334 personnel of NDRF by C-130s aircraft from Patna & Varanasi to Kolkata and Arakkonam to Port Blair. (ANI)

Cyclone Yaas: IAF keeps 11 transport aircraft, 25 helicopters on standby

2 min read . 23 May 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout