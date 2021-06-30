Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari appointed as new IAF Vice Chief

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari appointed as new IAF Vice Chief

Air Marshall Vivek Ram Chaudhari appointed as the next Vice Chief of Air Staff
1 min read . 11:09 PM IST PTI

Air Marshal Chaudhari is currently serving as commander-in-chief of the IAF's Western Air Command (WAC) that looks after the security of the country's air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of north India

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will be the new Vice Chief of Indian Air Force succeeding Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora, officials said on Wednesday.

Air Marshal Chaudhari is currently serving as commander-in-chief of the IAF's Western Air Command (WAC) that looks after the security of the country's air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of north India.

Air Marshal Arora retired from service on Wednesday and Air Marshal Chaudhari is likely to take charge of the new assignment on Thursday, officials said.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on December 29, 1982.

In a distinguished career spanning nearly 38 years, the officer has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft in the inventory of IAF. He has a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours, including operational flying on MiG-21, MiG-23 MF, MiG 29 and Su-30 MKI fighter jets.

Air Marshal Chaudhari held numerous important positions. He was the commanding officer of a frontline fighter squadron and has also commanded a frontline fighter base.

