Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari appointed as new IAF Vice Chief

1 min read . 11:09 PM IST

PTI

Air Marshal Chaudhari is currently serving as commander-in-chief of the IAF's Western Air Command (WAC) that looks after the security of the country's air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other parts of north India