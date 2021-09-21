The government on Tuesday appointed Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently the Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of Air Staff, the Defence Ministry has announced.

Chaudhari will take charge as the next Chief of Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on 30 September.

"The government has decided to appoint Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on September 30," the ministry said in an official release.

Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982.

He has held command, staff and instructional appointments at various levels, including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

Recently, Bhadauria had addressed the top brass of the Central Air Command and urged them to ensure robust physical and cyber security of airbases and assets.

In his address to the Commanders, the Air Chief emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices and ensure robust physical and cyber security.

He had directed the Commanders to ensure that the readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets are kept at the highest level. The chief appreciated the role of Central Air Command in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to civil administration.Urging the Commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment, the Air Chief Marshal stressed the need to augment the combat capability of the Indian Air Force through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation.

