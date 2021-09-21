Air Marshal VR Chaudhari to be next Chief of Air Staff

He had directed the Commanders to ensure that the readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets are kept at the highest level. The chief appreciated the role of Central Air Command in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to civil administration.Urging the Commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment, the Air Chief Marshal stressed the need to augment the combat capability of the Indian Air Force through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation.

