Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Air Marshal VR Chaudhari to be next Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari to be next Chief of Air Staff

Premium
VR Chaudhari.
1 min read . 08:27 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Air Marshal Chaudhari will take charge as the next Chief of Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on 30 September

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The government on Tuesday appointed Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently the Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of Air Staff, the Defence Ministry has announced. 

The government on Tuesday appointed Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently the Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of Air Staff, the Defence Ministry has announced. 

Chaudhari will take charge as the next Chief of Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on 30 September.

Chaudhari will take charge as the next Chief of Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on 30 September.

"The government has decided to appoint Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on September 30," the ministry said in an official release.

"The government has decided to appoint Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on September 30," the ministry said in an official release.

Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982.

Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982.

He has held command, staff and instructional appointments at various levels, including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

He has held command, staff and instructional appointments at various levels, including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

Recently, Bhadauria had addressed the top brass of the Central Air Command and urged them to ensure robust physical and cyber security of airbases and assets.

Recently, Bhadauria had addressed the top brass of the Central Air Command and urged them to ensure robust physical and cyber security of airbases and assets.

In his address to the Commanders, the Air Chief emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices and ensure robust physical and cyber security.

In his address to the Commanders, the Air Chief emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices and ensure robust physical and cyber security.

He had directed the Commanders to ensure that the readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets are kept at the highest level. The chief appreciated the role of Central Air Command in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to civil administration.Urging the Commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment, the Air Chief Marshal stressed the need to augment the combat capability of the Indian Air Force through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

He had directed the Commanders to ensure that the readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets are kept at the highest level. The chief appreciated the role of Central Air Command in the recent flood relief efforts and aid to civil administration.Urging the Commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment, the Air Chief Marshal stressed the need to augment the combat capability of the Indian Air Force through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!