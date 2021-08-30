NEW DELHI: Air passenger traffic declined sequentially during the week ended 28 August as a substantial rise in ticket fares, among other things, deterred people from taking flights.

Cost of air tickets rose after the Union government eased the cap on fares.

Average number of daily fliers fell to 204,000 during the week ended 28 August, from 205,000 fliers a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

While average daily departures rose to 1,950 during the week from 1,818 in the previous week, number of fliers per departure fell to 105 from 113 during the previous week.

“Average daily fliers fell 0.6% WoW due to 6.7% decline in number of fliers per departure while number of departures grew 7.3%," the report said.

Air travel bookings in India gathered pace during August, ahead of the festival season, compared to July, offering hopes of a full revival for the sector battered by the pandemic.

However, the government's decision to intervene with capacity and air fares has so far has had a negatively impact on domestic air passenger traffic.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose sharply in early August, when fresh caps on air fares were yet to be announced.

A senior airline official said a substantial rise in ticket prices due to extension and hike of fare caps has deterred many from flying, especially at a time when domestic air traffic is picking up amid a decline in fresh covid cases.

"The government shouldn't continue to regulate fares and capacity and let free market dynamics decide the fares," said a senior airline official, requesting anonymity.

Aviation consultancy firm Capa India expects domestic airport traffic at 160-190 million passengers in FY22, up from 105 million in FY21, and 16-21 million international passengers during the same period.

"This projection does not take into account a third wave. Although our (domestic air traffic) forecast ranges between 160 million and 190 million and bearing in mind the considerable uncertainty that exists in the market, our guidance based on currently available information is for traffic towards the bottom end of the range at around 160 million," Capa India said in the report.

"As was the case in the second half of FY2021, we expect to see rising confidence and continued traffic recovery in the second half of this financial year," it added.

