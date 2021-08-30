A senior airline official said a substantial rise in ticket prices due to extension and hike of fare caps has deterred many from flying, especially at a time when domestic air traffic is picking up amid a decline in fresh covid cases.
"The government shouldn't continue to regulate fares and capacity and let free market dynamics decide the fares," said a senior airline official, requesting anonymity.
Aviation consultancy firm Capa India expects domestic airport traffic at 160-190 million passengers in FY22, up from 105 million in FY21, and 16-21 million international passengers during the same period.
"This projection does not take into account a third wave. Although our (domestic air traffic) forecast ranges between 160 million and 190 million and bearing in mind the considerable uncertainty that exists in the market, our guidance based on currently available information is for traffic towards the bottom end of the range at around 160 million," Capa India said in the report.
"As was the case in the second half of FY2021, we expect to see rising confidence and continued traffic recovery in the second half of this financial year," it added.
