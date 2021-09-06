NEW DELHI : Air passenger traffic rose sequentially during the week ended 4 September, as more people took flights amid a fall in the rate of fresh covid-19 cases.

Average number of daily fliers rose to 220,000 during the week ended 4 September, from 204,000 fliers a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report on Monday.

Average daily departures rose to 1,970 during the week from 1,950 in the previous week. The number of fliers per departure rose to 111 from 105 during the previous week.

“Average daily fliers grew 7.8% w-o-w (week-on-week) due to 6% increase in number of fliers per departure, (and) 1% increase in number of departures," the report said.

Air travel bookings in India gathered pace during September, ahead of the festival season, compared with August, offering hopes of a full revival for the sector battered by the pandemic.

However, the government's decision to intervene with capacity and air fares has so far had a negative impact on domestic air passenger traffic.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose sharply in early August, when fresh caps on air fares were yet to be announced.

The domestic passenger traffic grew by about 30-31% at about 6.5-6.6 million in August 2021, compared with about 5.01 million in July 2021, signifying an annual growth of about 131%, rating agency Icra Ltd said in a release on Monday.

"For August 2021, the average daily departures were at about 1,900, significantly higher than the average daily departures of about 900 in August 2020, and higher than about 1,500 in July 2021, though it remains lower than about 2,000 in April 2021," said Kinjal Shah, vice president and co-group head- corporate ratings at Icra.

"The average number of passengers per flight during August 2021 was 114, against an average of 106 passengers per flight in July 2021. Though the recovery continued in August 2021, there is continued stress on demand, driven largely by the second wave of the pandemic, limiting travel to only necessary travel, while both leisure and business travel have been curtailed due to various state-wide restrictions, despite the decline in infections," Shah added.

Meanwhile, aviation consultancy firm Capa India expects domestic airport traffic at 160-190 million passengers in FY22, up from 105 million in FY21, and 16-21 million international passengers during the same period.

"This projection does not take into account a third wave. Although our (domestic air traffic) forecast ranges between 160 million and 190 million and bearing in mind the considerable uncertainty that exists in the market, our guidance based on currently available information is for traffic towards the bottom end of the range at about 160 million," Capa India said in the report.

"As was the case in the second half of FY2021, we expect to see rising confidence and continued traffic recovery in the second half of this financial year," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.