New Delhi: Air passenger traffic in India rose for the third straight week as a drop in covid-19 cases and easing of curbs by most states led more people to take to the skies.

The average number of daily fliers rose to 103,000 for the week ended 19 June, from 83,000 fliers a week ago, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report.

The average number of departures rose to 1,195 during the week, from 1,003 in the previous week. The number of fliers per departure was improved marginally to 86 from 83 during the previous week.

“Average daily fliers grew 23.7% week-on-week due to 19.2% growth in departures, 4% growth in number of fliers per departure," the report said.

Industry experts said the growth marks a modest recovery though passengers remain wary of taking flights during the pandemic, even though public sentiment for travel has improved.

"The air passenger traffic, which fell steeply during the second wave of covid-19 is finally gaining with a marked reduction in fresh number of infections and lifting of restrictions by states," said a senior official of a Gurgaon-based airline, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

"However, there is a looming fear of a third wave. A sustainable growth in passenger traffic is possible only when a significant portion of the population is vaccinated," the official added.

Overall, domestic air traffic is expected to fall this fiscal compared to the pre-pandemic levels due to the adverse impact of the second wave of the pandemic that is expected to cause revenue losses of about ₹900 crore for the aviation sector, rating agency Crisil said in a recent report.

“Given this backdrop, we now expect traffic volumes this fiscal to be about 60% of fiscal 2020 levels and recovery to pre-pandemic levels happening only by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023," said Manish Gupta, senior director, Crisil Ratings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.