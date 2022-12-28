Air passenger traffic to reach 93% of pre-pandemic levels in FY23: Report

After the third wave in Q4FY22, air passenger traffic touched 90% of pre-covid levels in Q1FY23 compared to Q1FY20. After witnessing a dip in passenger traffic recovery to 86% of pre-covid levels in Q2FY23, it rebounded again in October 2022 to 93% of the pre-covid level in October 2019
NEW DELHI: Air passenger traffic will hit 93% of pre-pandemic levels in FY23 and surpass pre-covid level in FY24, with 1.12 times pre-covid air passenger traffic driven by full recovery in international traffic, CareEdge Ratings said in a report on Wednesday.
“The resumption of international traffic w.e.f March 25, 2022, increased vaccination pace, and receding impact of Covid-19 led to a steady recovery for airport passenger traffic. After the third wave in Q4FY22, passenger traffic touched 90% of pre-covid levels in Q1FY23 compared to Q1FY20. After witnessing a dip in passenger traffic recovery to 86% of pre-covid levels in Q2FY23, it rebounded again in October 2022 to 93% of the pre-covid level in October 2019," the report said.
The report added that India’s GDP growth and its multiplier effect on air passenger traffic growth with favourable demographics of a rising working population augur well for Indian airport operators.
CareEdge Ratings expects passenger traffic to reach 93% of pre-Covid levels in FY23 with the onset of the festive season and growth in international traffic, marking V-shape recovery for the industry, indicating a 70% year-on-year growth in FY23. The rating agency also expects a full recovery in international traffic by early FY24.
Thus, on an overall basis, passenger traffic is expected to surpass pre-Covid level by 1.12 times in FY24.
“Improving the regulatory environment with the timely issuance of tariff orders will pave the way for timely revenue visibility for Indian airport operators," it said.
According to CareEdge, the leverage indicators are likely to remain at elevated levels for FY23. However, air passenger traffic growth beyond pre-Covid levels and the issuance of new tariff orders in some of the PPP airports are likely to strengthen leverage indicators from FY24.
“The recurrence of Covid-19 and its impact on air travel shall be key monitorable. Over FY23-25, CareEdge Ratings expects the air traffic growth rate to be at 2.25 times that of the GDP growth rate, primarily due to the low base in FY22,“ said Maulesh Desai, director, CareEdge Ratings.
“Key growth drivers include improved economic output, declining fare gap between rail & air and full resumption of international travel in the short term while India’s favourable demographic profile with a rising working population and widening middle class hold good for long-term prospects. Timely receipt of tariff orders for the upcoming control period renders strong revenue visibility and aids in recouping the loss in aero revenues. However, there have been delays in issuing the first tariff orders in some of the concessions mainly because of differences in capex estimation and proposed user development fees (UDF) between developers and authority," Desai added.
