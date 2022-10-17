Air passenger traffic volume may recover to pre-pandemic level in FY23: Report

Air passenger traffic volume may recover to pre-pandemic level in FY23: Report2 min read . 03:08 PM IST
- The air traffic volume is expected to increase to the fiscal 2020 level of around 340 million passengers in FY23, said the Crisil report.
Air passenger traffic volume is expected to recover to the pre-pandemic level, implying a robust 75 per cent year-on-year growth this fiscal, domestic credit rating agency Crisil said in its report on 17 October.
Air passenger traffic volume is expected to recover to the pre-pandemic level, implying a robust 75 per cent year-on-year growth this fiscal, domestic credit rating agency Crisil said in its report on 17 October.
Led by domestic traffic as slots and routes on the international front are still opening up, the pick-up in traffic volume is expected, said the report.
Led by domestic traffic as slots and routes on the international front are still opening up, the pick-up in traffic volume is expected, said the report.
With the pandemic impact seemingly behind us, the air traffic volume is expected to increase to the fiscal 2020 level of around 340 million passengers in FY23.
With the pandemic impact seemingly behind us, the air traffic volume is expected to increase to the fiscal 2020 level of around 340 million passengers in FY23.
The volume was around 88 per cent of the corresponding fiscal 2020 level in the first five months till August, but is expected to pick up in the remaining months of the year on account of improving business travel sentiment, pent-up demand on the international segment and de-bottlenecking of capacity availability on aircraft and international slots, it said.
The volume was around 88 per cent of the corresponding fiscal 2020 level in the first five months till August, but is expected to pick up in the remaining months of the year on account of improving business travel sentiment, pent-up demand on the international segment and de-bottlenecking of capacity availability on aircraft and international slots, it said.
"In the first five months of this fiscal, domestic traffic stood at 92 per cent of the corresponding fiscal 2020 mark, while international traffic was at 75 per cent. This cements our confidence for healthy volume growth in the current fiscal and a return to near-double-digit growth next fiscal," said Manish Gupta, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings.
"In the first five months of this fiscal, domestic traffic stood at 92 per cent of the corresponding fiscal 2020 mark, while international traffic was at 75 per cent. This cements our confidence for healthy volume growth in the current fiscal and a return to near-double-digit growth next fiscal," said Manish Gupta, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings.
The revenue recovery is crucial to support rising debt-servicing requirements as private airports are at the end of their expansion phase, the report noted.
The revenue recovery is crucial to support rising debt-servicing requirements as private airports are at the end of their expansion phase, the report noted.
The air traffic between fiscal 2015 and 2020 logged a healthy compound annual growth rate of around 12 per cent, driven by growing penetration of air travel beyond metro cities on tailwind from the government schemes, such as RCS and UDAN1 and focus on infrastructure development, as per the report.
The air traffic between fiscal 2015 and 2020 logged a healthy compound annual growth rate of around 12 per cent, driven by growing penetration of air travel beyond metro cities on tailwind from the government schemes, such as RCS and UDAN1 and focus on infrastructure development, as per the report.
According to Crisil, the fiscal 2022 saw only partial recovery given the multiple waves of infection and restrictions on the movement of people, adding the aeronautical tariffs have increased by around 30 per cent for the top four private airports, which will help aeronautical revenue reach 120 per cent in FY23.
According to Crisil, the fiscal 2022 saw only partial recovery given the multiple waves of infection and restrictions on the movement of people, adding the aeronautical tariffs have increased by around 30 per cent for the top four private airports, which will help aeronautical revenue reach 120 per cent in FY23.
The air traffic recovery estimates and revenue projections remain sensitive to macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical developments, the agency noted.
The air traffic recovery estimates and revenue projections remain sensitive to macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical developments, the agency noted.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.