The West Bengal government on Wednesday issued a directive to air passengers coming to the state from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Telegana to carry reports of their RT-PCR negative status conducted 72 hours before boarding the flights, a senior official said to news agency ANI.

The directive was given in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, mostly in the four states, he added.

"The test has to be carried out 72 hours prior to the passenger's departure for Bengal. There is no provision of getting the test done on arrival. The rule also applies for flights departing from the four states mentioned and are bound for Bagdogra and Andal (both in West Beengal) ," he added.

Bengal joins 10 other states that have imposed similar restriction, the official said.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India's daily new cases continue to rise and a record 1,84,372 fresh coronavirus cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases.

India's total number of active cases has increased to 13,65,704 and now comprises 9.84 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 1,01,006 cases has been recorded in the total number of active cases in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 43.54 per cent of the total number of active cases of the country. Sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via