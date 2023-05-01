New Delhi: Domestic air passenger traffic touched a new high since the onset of covid pandemic with daily departing passengers hitting 456,082 on 30 April, a government data showed. The previous high was witnessed at 455,605 air passengers on 26 February. In 2019, the daily air passenger traffic stood at nearly 400,000 air passengers and 2,900 flight departures.

“India's domestic passenger numbers touched a new high post-covid on 30 April. Domestic passenger numbers reaching a new high is an indication of India's high growth and prosperity," aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted Monday in Hindi.

India’s average daily domestic air passenger numbers in February increased to around 420,000 from 410,000 in December. The average daily passengers in January and February have also been higher than the figures recorded in the festival months of October and November, which saw 370,000 and 390,000 respectively.

Domestic airlines carried a record 13 million passengers in March, up by over 11% compared to the corresponding month of 2018 and 2019, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation data.

For FY2023, the overall airlines’ capacity deployment was higher by 38% as compared to FY2022, ratings agency ICRA Ltd said in a recent report.

The airlines’ capacity deployment in March 2023 was higher by nearly 14% than in March 2022 and around 7% higher than pre-covid levels of March 2019.

"Despite a healthy recovery in passenger traffic, the domestic aviation industry continues to face challenges on account of elevated ATF prices and depreciation of INR vis-à-vis the US$, both of which have a major bearing on the airlines’ cost structure. The airlines’ efforts to ensure fare hikes proportionate to their input cost increases will be key to expanding their profitability margins," Suprio Banerjee, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited said.