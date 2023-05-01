Air pax traffic hits new high on 30 Apr1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Domestic airlines carried a record 13 million passengers in March, up by over 11% compared to the corresponding month of 2018 and 2019, according to DGCA data
New Delhi: Domestic air passenger traffic touched a new high since the onset of covid pandemic with daily departing passengers hitting 456,082 on 30 April, a government data showed. The previous high was witnessed at 455,605 air passengers on 26 February. In 2019, the daily air passenger traffic stood at nearly 400,000 air passengers and 2,900 flight departures.
