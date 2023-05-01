Air pax traffic hits new high on 30 Apr

"Despite a healthy recovery in passenger traffic, the domestic aviation industry continues to face challenges on account of elevated ATF prices and depreciation of INR vis-à-vis the US$, both of which have a major bearing on the airlines’ cost structure. The airlines’ efforts to ensure fare hikes proportionate to their input cost increases will be key to expanding their profitability margins," Suprio Banerjee, Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited said.