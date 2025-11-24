AQI breaches ‘400’ in parts of Delhi-NCR even as emergency pollution curbs are tightened

There was no respite from the toxic haze in the national capital on Monday, as Delhi continued to breathe noxious air for the eleventh consecutive day. The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 398, a slight deterioration from Sunday’s level, while several monitoring stations reported readings in the severe category.

At 6:00 am, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 442, placing it firmly in the severe range. Other hotspots such as Bawana (439), Ashok Vihar (436), Jahangirpuri (455) and Punjabi Bagh (423) also registered severe pollution levels.

In the neighbouring NCR region, Noida slipped into the severe category with an AQI of 431, while Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 354, categorised as very poor. Ghaziabad continued to struggle with toxic air as well, reporting a severe AQI of 439.

Gurugram was also classified in the very poor category with an AQI of 351, while Faridabad fared comparatively better at 269.

What are the key measures to curb rising pollution? Authorities have outlined several steps to improve air quality. These include maintaining an uninterrupted electricity supply to discourage the use of diesel generators, deploying additional personnel to regulate traffic at major congestion points, and issuing pollution-related advisories through newspapers, television and radio. The public transport network is also being strengthened with more CNG and electric buses, increased service frequency and differential fares to encourage off-peak travel.

Which curbs have shifted from Stage III to Stage II? Some measures previously activated only when air quality reached the “very poor” category under Stage III will now be implemented at Stage II. These include staggered working hours for government offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The Centre is also considering introducing similar staggered timings for its own offices in the region.

What restrictions will take effect sooner under Stage III? Measures that were earlier applicable only under Stage IV — meant for severe pollution levels — will now come into effect at Stage III. These include allowing public, municipal and private offices to operate with 50 per cent staff attendance, with the remaining employees working from home.

