Air Pollution: CAQM orders closure of 16 industrial units in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana over gross violations

In a major crackdown, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Friday ordered the closure of 16 industrial units across the National Capital Region (NCR) and nearby areas after inspections found serious and repeated violations, according to Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Of the 16 units, one is located in Uttar Pradesh (NCR), one in Rajasthan (NCR), while the other 14 are situated in Haryana’s Sonipat district, it said.

It mentioned that inspections were conducted as part of the Commission’s intensified enforcement efforts to reduce air pollution and ensure adherence to statutory norms.

What did the inspection reveal? The ministry said inspections uncovered multiple serious environmental breaches, including units being set up and run without the required Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) under existing laws. Other violations included the absence or malfunctioning of air pollution control devices, the use of unapproved fuels, operations continuing during restricted periods under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), non-compliance of diesel generator sets with prescribed norms, and visible smoke and emissions from industrial activities.

It added, “In several cases, units were found operating in blatant disregard of extant statutes, statutory directions and environmental norms. CAQM has taken a serious view of these lapses and has directed the immediate closure of the defaulting units until requisite compliance with extant statutes and statutory directions is attained.”

The Commission said it has reiterated that non-compliance will not be tolerated and that strict enforcement measures, including closures and other penalties under the law, will continue against defaulting industrial units.

It also urged all industries operating in the NCR to strictly follow prescribed environmental norms, ensure the proper installation and functioning of air pollution control devices, and maintain compliance at all times.

Inspection drive in NDMC area of Delhi As part of its ongoing monitoring, review and enforcement measures under the statutory framework of the GRAP, the CAQM conducted an inspection drive in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area of Delhi under its ‘Operation Clean Air’ initiative.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the inspections were carried out by CAQM Flying Squads to evaluate on-ground compliance related to preventing the dumping and burning of municipal solid waste (MSW) and biomass, as well as to assess overall cleanliness. The emphasis was on identifying localised sources contributing to air pollution in the region, it noted.

The inspection exercise was held on January 1, 2026, during evening hours between 5.30 pm and 8 pm, with 11 CAQM Flying Squad teams deployed across major NDMC jurisdictions, including Circle-6, Circle-11 and Circle-14. Key areas covered during the drive included Chanakyapuri, Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place, Janpath, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Tilak Marg, Khan Market, Lodhi Estate, Pragati Maidan, India Gate and adjoining roads.

Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographs were collected during the inspections and compiled into a detailed report that was submitted to the Commission, the release stated.

An official statement noted that the consolidated findings showed 54 inspections were carried out across the NDMC area. Biomass or MSW burning was detected at 18 locations, while instances of MSW dumping were recorded at 35 locations.

Biomass burning was mainly observed near tea stalls, shops and informal settlements, largely for heating purposes, it mentioned, further stating that MSW dumping was found along roadsides, near collection points and garbage vulnerable points, as well as in secluded public spaces, which could potentially lead to open burning if not cleared promptly.

While many stretches and locations were found to be largely clean and free of violations, the instances detected underscored the need for increased vigilance, especially during evening and night hours, it said. The statement noted that even occasional waste dumping and localised biomass burning in otherwise clean municipal areas can harm air quality and require ongoing preventive action.