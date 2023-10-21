India is grappling with a severe air pollution crisis, with several cities experiencing alarmingly high levels of pollution.

Among the country's top ten most polluted cities in India on Saturday, eight are situated in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI),a real-time pollution monitoring platform in India. At the time of writing the report, New Delhi tops the list with an AQI of 362, closely followed by Meerut at 358 and Hapur at 344. Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, and Faridabad also contend with extremely poor air quality, with AQI values of 326, 320, and 319, respectively. Also Read: Amid Mumbai's worsening air quality, BMC warns to halt construction sites

The National Capital Region, which includes Noida and Ghaziabad, is significantly affected, with AQI values of 316 and 274. Allahabad, located in Uttar Pradesh as well, ranks as the ninth most polluted city, with an AQI of 305.

Also Read: Delhi's AQI below 200 as ‘Green War Room’ strategy kicks in

This dire situation highlights the urgent need for effective measures to combat air pollution and protect public health in these regions.

At 9 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi registered at 219, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The meteorological department has forecasted predominantly clear skies throughout the day, and the expected maximum temperature in the national capital is anticipated to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

Based on the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) is classified as follows: An AQI in the range of 0 to 50 is categorized as 'good,' while 51 to 100 is labelled as 'satisfactory.' The range of 101 to 200 is termed 'moderate,' and 201 to 300 is considered 'poor.' An AQI between 301 and 400 is described as 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 is identified as 'severe.'

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!