Air pollution: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to have planned efforts to curb pollution in NCR. He asked officials to encourage people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. Farmers should be contacted not to burn stubble, he said as per the chief minister's office.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated with AQI (Air Quality Index) settling in 'very poor category'. Today, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category, with the air quality index being recorded at 396.

The air quality index in neighbouring cities stood as follows: Ghaziabad (349), Greater Noida (359), Gurgaon (363) and Noida (382).

Yogi's instructions come just two days after the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) advised the state to band construction activities and shut schools as announced by Delhi.

“While soliciting views from the State Governments of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (U.P.), the Commission advised the concerned departments to consider similar restrictions/ regulations in the respective NCR districts as implemented by GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) which includes closure of schools up to 20th November, 2021 and closure of C&D activities from 14th – 17th November," the commission said on Sunday.

The Supreme court has taken cognisance of poor air quality and recently asked the Centre to consider lockdown. "Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?" the apex court asked Centre.

