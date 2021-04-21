OPEN APP
Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion a year: Report

Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion every year, or 3% of the country's Gross Domestic Product, and cuts annual consumer spending by $22 billion, according to a study released on Thursday.

Every year, higher pollution levels shave off $1.3 billion from India's IT sector in lost productivity, said the study by industry group CII; Clean Air Fund, a charity; and consulting firm Dalberg.

If New Delhi fails to clean its toxic air, the booming IT sector could lose more than $2.5 bn every year, the study warned.

New Delhi is the world's most polluted capital, and India is home to 35 of the world's 50 most polluted cities.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

