Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion a year: Report

New Delhi is the world's most polluted capital, and India is home to 35 of the world's 50 most polluted cities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion every year, or 3% of the country's Gross Domestic Product, and cuts annual consumer spending by $22 billion, according to a study released on Thursday.

Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion every year, or 3% of the country's Gross Domestic Product, and cuts annual consumer spending by $22 billion, according to a study released on Thursday.

If New Delhi fails to clean its toxic air, the booming IT sector could lose more than $2.5 bn every year, the study warned.

New Delhi is the world's most polluted capital, and India is home to 35 of the world's 50 most polluted cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}