Home >News >India >Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion a year: Report

Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion a year: Report

An anti-smog gun sprays water into the air to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Reuters

New Delhi is the world's most polluted capital, and India is home to 35 of the world's 50 most polluted cities.

Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion every year, or 3% of the country's Gross Domestic Product, and cuts annual consumer spending by $22 billion, according to a study released on Thursday.

Every year, higher pollution levels shave off $1.3 billion from India's IT sector in lost productivity, said the study by industry group CII; Clean Air Fund, a charity; and consulting firm Dalberg.

If New Delhi fails to clean its toxic air, the booming IT sector could lose more than $2.5 bn every year, the study warned.

