Air pollution, COVID together increase risk of stroke significantly. Here's why1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 06:54 PM IST
Air pollution has triggered various health issues in the last couple of years including strokes and heart ailments.
In the coming week, the air quality in Delhi is likely to deteriorate severely, and the experts are of the view that in that case, COVID infections rise again, it can turn out to be fatal for many.