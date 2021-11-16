Air pollution: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that his government has proposed that WFH (Work From Home) should be implemented in NCR regions to curb air pollution. The Delhi government also proposed that construction work should be banned and industries should be shut too in NCR.

“In today's meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Haryana, we (Delhi govt) proposed that WFH should be implemented in NCR regions; construction work should be banned, industries should be shut too in NCR," said Gopal Rai.

The Delhi minister also announced that 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign which ends on November 18 will be extended by 15 days - Second phase from November 19 to December 3.

On 13 November, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools and colleges for a week, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees, to deal with the pollution crisis.

This came after the Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality and suggested steps such as stopping vehicles and clamping a lockdown in the national capital.

Kejriwal said the schools will remain closed for one week and work from home will be implemented concerning government offices and a separate advisory on it will be issued for private offices.

Construction activities have been prohibited in Delhi till 17.

Today, UP chief minister's office informed that CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to take measures to curb pollution in NCR. The CM has directed the officials to encourage people to use public transport instead of private vehicles and farmers should be contacted not to burn stubble.

