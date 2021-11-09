Air pollution: Delhi government will launch campaign against open burning of garbage from November 11 to December 11, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday. He also announced second phase of the anti-dust campaign from November 12 to December 12.

“To curb instances of open burning in Delhi, we will be launching 'Anti Open Burning Campaign' from 11 Nov to 11 December in the capital; 550 teams from 10 departments handed over responsibility for the same," Rai said.

“We also appeal to the people to complain on the 'Green Delhi' app if they see any instance of open burning," the minister said.

Rai also informed that the Delhi government has written to the Centre about a joint meeting of states on crop residue burning and hoped it will take a call soon.

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated and currently in upper band of "very poor category". It had plunged to 'severe', but now has improved a bit. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is primary reason behind the spike in air pollution.

Earlier in the day, the AAP leader had said that free spraying of bio-decomposer will be ensured in Punjab to curb crop residue burning if his party forms government in the state.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday reviewed the air quality in Delhi-NCR and observed that the contribution of stubble burning may rise in the next five days. It also said that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to fluctuate between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

The central pollution watchdog also observed that substantially high emissions due to the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, local factors and stubble burning led to the decline in the air quality of Delhi to the 'severe' category.

The CPCB directed the governments of Delhi, Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to ensure strict implementation of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) measures including the sprinkling of water on roads. Implementing agencies have been asked to submit daily reports to concerned state pollution control boards and committees.

With agency inputs

