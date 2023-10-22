Air pollution: Delhi vs Mumbai, air quality falling to harmful levels

Air pollution levels in India’s two major cities -- Delhi and Mumbai -- have started to touch harmful levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the air quality index (AQI) reported at 302 in Delhi on Sunday, the air quality deteriorated to the “very poor" level.

While in Mumbai, the air quality was “moderate" with the AQI reported at 132. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good", 51-100 “satisfactory", 101-200 “moderate", 201-300 “poor", 301-400 “very poor", and 401-500 “severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus" category.

Pollution levels in Delhi and Mumbai in the last three days – October 21 – Delhi’s average air quality was reported at 248 and was forecast to fall into “very poor" category (301-400) on October 23 and 24, due to the unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

Mumbai’s air quality was at moderate levels at 132, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had reportedthe air quality of the city at 155.

October 20 – Delhi's air quality was recorded at 190 around 7 pm, CPCB data showed.

Mumbai’s air quality was above 200 (poor) at several places during the day, according to CPCB data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

October 19 – Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 121 (moderate).

Mumbai’s average AQI score stood at 156 (moderate).

In the national capital region (NCR) the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)'s sub-committee has invoked the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under the GRAP-2 restrictions, there will be a ban on the use of coal and wood-fired stoves, the frequency of CNG and electric buses will be increased, regular cleaning of roads and a sprinkling of water will be done, traffic police will ensure there are no traffic jams to curb the air pollution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, there is a possibility of a drizzle in the evening or at night. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 83%.

