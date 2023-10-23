Air Pollution: THESE 10 cities record worst air quality. Check AQI levels here
Delhi-NCR air quality recorded 'very poor' category with AQI at 309. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called an urgent meeting to review pollution mitigation measures.
The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region was on Monday morning recorded to be in 'very Poor' category, according to SAFAR-India. Visuals from various locations across Noida, Ghaziabad, India gate showed thick layer of smog. The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category with AQI at 309, as per SAFAR data.