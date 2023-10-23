Air Pollution: THESE 10 cities record worst air quality. Check AQI levels here

The air quality in the Delhi-NCR region was on Monday morning recorded to be in 'very Poor' category, according to SAFAR-India. Visuals from various locations across Noida, Ghaziabad, India gate showed thick layer of smog. The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category with AQI at 309, as per SAFAR data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released on 22 October 4 at 4 pm showed that areas like Greater Noida, Faridabad, Delhi toped the list of cities with worst air quality all in ‘very poor’ category. According to the AQI scale, the air quality check of between 0 and 50 are is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe"

AQI LIVE Updates: The CPCB data on 22 October showed that Greater Noida recorded AQI at 354 while Faridabad recorded AQI at 322, Delhi saw AQI at 313. The new data recording worst pollution levels will be up 4:00 PM on 23 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

City AQI Air quality Greater Noida 354 very poor Faridabad 322 very poor Delhi 313 very poor Noida 304 very poor Muzaffarnagar 299 poor Bahadurgarh 284 poor Manesar 280 poor Kaithal 269 poor Ballabgarh 264 poor Bharatpur 261 poor

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday called an urgent meeting to review the implementation of pollution mitigation measures as a layer of smoke covered Delhi this morning amid rapidly deteriorating air quality.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Gopal Rai said that due to Diwali, stubble and Dussehra, the next 10 to 15 days are very crucial for Delhi. He added, “The cold has started increasing in Delhi and speed of the wind has decreased, this may result in an increase in pollution... The particulate matter is staying near the ground. The second phase of GRAP has been implemented in Delhi." "We have spoken to the environment ministers of the surrounding states and they have assured that they will take action on stubble burning... Due to Diwali, stubble and Dussehra, the next 10 to 15 days are very crucial for Delhi."

Delhi's air quality turned "very poor" on Sunday for the first time since May 17 due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, according to monitoring agencies. Officials said Rai's meeting with the departments concerned will focus on effective implementation of mitigating measures, as reported by PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Meteorological Department officials have also stated that the air quality in Delhi-NCR will remain "very poor" for the next few days due to a drop in temperature and the influx of emissions from stubble burning. The wind speed is slow, and there has been scant rainfall in October, unlike the last two years, an official said as quoted by PTI.

The central government's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management predicts that paddy straw burning may increase from Monday. According to the system, smoke from paddy straw burning accounted for 16 percent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on Sunday, and this could increase to 30-32 percent on Monday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for proactively implementing the pollution control plan known as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), had on Saturday directed authorities in the NCR to increase parking fees to discourage private transport and enhance the services of CNG or electric buses and metro trains amid a likely increase in pollution levels. GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GRAP Stage 2 enforced in Delhi In order to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management sub-committee on Saturday decided to invoke the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of revised GRAP in the entire National Capital Region. Speaking of the changes in GRAP II, the government takes steps like increasing the parking fees to discourage the use of personal vehicles and increasing the frequency of CNG/Electric buses and metros. "People should use public transport and minimize the use of personal vehicles, use technology, and take less congested routes even if slightly longer, and regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles. Avoid dust-generating construction activities during the months from October to January. Avoid open burning of solid waste and biomass," the statement mentioned.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!