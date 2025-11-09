Air pollution in Delhi draws protesting parents and activists to India Gate, CAQM says no Stage 3 curbs for now

Protestors in the national capital gathered at India Gate on November 9 to call on the government to take action against the worsening air quality in the Delhi.

The protestors, who included parents (many mothers with their children) and environmental activists, demonstrated at the India Gate to demand urgent government action to ensure clean air in the city.

Delhi air pollution protests: What did parents, activists say? Speaking to PTI, environmentalist Bhavreen Khandari said, “We want to meet our elected officials. We had sought an appointment with the chief minister but were refused. So many parents are here because their children are suffering. Every third child already has damaged lungs; they will live nearly 10 years less than those growing up in cleaner air.”

Another protester, identified as Abhishek, criticised the government for failing to provide people with the basic right of clean air. “During (former chief minister) Sheila Dikshit's term, Delhi was known as a green capital. Today, it ranks among the most polluted cities in the world. Politicians keep blaming each other instead of taking responsibility,” he said.

Many protestors detained, say Delhi police A Delhi police officer told the news agency that many protesters at the site were detained for assembling without permission. “There was no permission to hold a protest at the India Gate. To maintain law and order and ensure there is no obstruction in security arrangements, some people were detained,” a police officer said.

Devesh Kumar Mahla DCP (New Delhi) told the agency that the detentions were preventive in nature. “Only Jantar Mantar is designated as a protest site where permission can be sought by following the due procedure,” he added.

CAQM says Delhi's air quality improving; no Stage 3 curbs for now Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on November 9 decided not to invoke Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 plans, as the capital's air quality showed slight improvement today, PTI reported.

The CAQM's GRAP sub-committee met in the evening to review the air quality situation after Delhi's daily average AQI remained at the higher end of the “very poor” category in the morning. The panel noted that the city's hourly average AQI was at 391 at 10 am but improved to 370 by 4 pm and further to 365 at 5 pm.

Considering the improvement trend and forecasts, the sub-committee decided that against Stage 3 curbs in the National Capital Region, the report said. It added that the situation is being closely monitored and will be reviewed as required.

Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) also indicated that the overall air quality is likely to stay in the “very poor” category in the coming days.

Also Read | Amazon AWS CEO advises his children to develop soft skills for success in AI age

What does GRAP Stage 3 entail? Ban on non-essential construction work.

Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode.

Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts; except for people with disabilities. In winter, the Delhi-NCR region enforces FRAP restrictions, which categorises AQI into four stages — Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

(With inputs from PTI)