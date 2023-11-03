Delhi air pollution situation 'extremely worrying': L-G VK Saxena to meet CM Kejriwal today
Delhi air pollution news: L-G VK Saxena's statement came as Delhi's air quality plummeted to the “severe plus” category on Friday morning. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) skyrocketed from 351 at 10 am on Thursday to 471 at 9 am on Friday.
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said on Friday that he has asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai to meet him at Raj Niwas to take stock of the situation rising air pollution level in the national capital. The meeting is expected to held at 6 pm on Friday.