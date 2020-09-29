Air pollution in NCR: Javadekar to meet four states on 1 October

NEW DELHI: As burning of crop stubble resumes in Punjab, triggering concerns over deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region, union minister Prakash Javadekar will meet environment ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 1 October to review the situation and the steps taken by them to curb pollution levels over the last four years.

Addressing a virtual conference, the union environment minister on Tuesday said there’s no magic bullet to mitigate air pollution as it was caused by meteorological and geographical reasons, which get exacerbated by man-made factors.

“When winter kicks in from 15 October in Delhi-NCR, and stubble burning begins in Punjab, the level of pollution deteriorates," he said.

“We will start with the review of short-term, medium-term and long-term plans implemented since 2016, along with a review of the current status (of air quality). We will also review CPCB’s (central pollution control board) last two years’ performance as even set up teams every year October 15 onwards to handle the situation," the minister said, adding that environment secretaries, officials from the pollution control board, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), among others will be present at the virtual meeting.

In addition, the cabinet secretary, principal advisor to the prime minister PK Sinha, environment secretary, CPCB, among others have had meetings to deal with the situation.

The minister further said that while the problem of pollution and worsening air quality during the winter remains, the government in the last four years has taken series of measures to curb the menace. These include several initiatives such as shutting down of Badarpur, Sonipat power plants, completing the peripheral expressway which was stuck for 15 years, roll out of Bharat Stage-VI vehicles, construction and demolition waste rules, subsidizing electric vehicles, among others.

“There’s no magic bullet for mitigation of air pollution .The factors are meteorological and geographical which gets exacerbated by man-made factors every year during two-three months. Centre, Delhi government, neighbouring states and citizens need to work in synergy. It’s a shared responsibility," Javadekar said.

Over the last few years, the national capital has been battling severe air pollution, especially in the winter. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has stressed on the need to bring neighbouring states on board to control the pollution levels in the city-state. To tackle pollution, the government recently announced an electric vehicle (EV) policy and is also looking at ways to control stubble burning. Last week, Kejriwal had written to Javadekar, requesting a meeting with him in-person to discuss the issue of stubble burning and the air pollution caused by it.

Pretika Khanna contributed to the story.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via