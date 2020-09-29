Air pollution in NCR: Javadekar to meet four states on 1 October

Over the last few years, the national capital has been battling severe air pollution, especially in the winter. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has stressed on the need to bring neighbouring states on board to control the pollution levels in the city-state. To tackle pollution, the government recently announced an electric vehicle (EV) policy and is also looking at ways to control stubble burning. Last week, Kejriwal had written to Javadekar, requesting a meeting with him in-person to discuss the issue of stubble burning and the air pollution caused by it.