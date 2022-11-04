‘Air pollution is a silent killer’: Former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria

‘Air pollution is a silent killer’: Former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria2 min read . 01:45 PM IST
- Air pollution: The Delhi government closed primary schools and restricted outdoor activity for older students as the air quality index exceeded 470.
To control haze and smog enveloping the skyline of the national capital region, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government announced shutting of factories and construction sites, restricted diesel-run vehicles and deployed water sprinklers and anti-smog guns .
To control haze and smog enveloping the skyline of the national capital region, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government announced shutting of factories and construction sites, restricted diesel-run vehicles and deployed water sprinklers and anti-smog guns .
The Delhi government closed primary schools and restricted outdoor activity for older students as the air quality index exceeded 470.
The Delhi government closed primary schools and restricted outdoor activity for older students as the air quality index exceeded 470.
In Noida and Greater Noida, schools shifted to online classes up to the eighth grade.
In Noida and Greater Noida, schools shifted to online classes up to the eighth grade.
Meanwhile, former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has termed air pollution a silent killer. He has advised children, the elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular and other health problems to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible. He also advised them to wear mask while going out during the day.
Meanwhile, former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has termed air pollution a silent killer. He has advised children, the elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular and other health problems to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible. He also advised them to wear mask while going out during the day.
“Children, elderly & those whose lungs & hearts are weak, they should not go to such places where there is pollution. If you want to go, go during day when there is sunlight & wear a mask. We can call air pollution a silent killer," said Dr Randeep Guleria, Former AIIMS director, ANI tweeted.
“Children, elderly & those whose lungs & hearts are weak, they should not go to such places where there is pollution. If you want to go, go during day when there is sunlight & wear a mask. We can call air pollution a silent killer," said Dr Randeep Guleria, Former AIIMS director, ANI tweeted.
New Delhi tops the list almost every year among the many Indian cities gasping for breath after the Diwali festival celebrations.
New Delhi tops the list almost every year among the many Indian cities gasping for breath after the Diwali festival celebrations.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 426 (severe) at 9:30 am on Friday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 426 (severe) at 9:30 am on Friday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
An AQI above 400 is considered 'severe' and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.
An AQI above 400 is considered 'severe' and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.
Alarmed over the rise in pollution in Delhi-NCR, the NHRC has asked the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to appear before it on November 10 to discuss the matter, an official statement said on Friday.
Alarmed over the rise in pollution in Delhi-NCR, the NHRC has asked the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to appear before it on November 10 to discuss the matter, an official statement said on Friday.
The National Human Rights Commission said it is "not satisfied" with the actions taken so far to address the issue and that "much more" needs to be done to reduce pollution in Delhi.
The National Human Rights Commission said it is "not satisfied" with the actions taken so far to address the issue and that "much more" needs to be done to reduce pollution in Delhi.