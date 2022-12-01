Air pollution major cause of lung cancer in India, say health experts

“Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer death globally. In India there is a rising trend in incidence of lung cancer among smokers as well as non-smokers. Environmental pollutants like arsenic, chromium, nickel, asbestos, dioxins have to be addressed along with smoking being the major cause. There needs to be a national screening program in place," said V. Srinivasan, director (FAC), Govt Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Institute, Karapettai, Kanchipuram.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}