Air pollution news: Air quality in Delhi worsens; AQI in Anand Vihar touches 999. Top 10 updates
Delhi, NCR air pollution news: Delhi-NCR continues to be engulfed in thick toxic haze with severe air pollution, reaching an AQI of 395 as per SAFAR data. Anand Vihar records the worst air quality with an AQI of 999.
Delhi, NCR air pollution news: A thick toxic haze or 'smog' continued to hang heavy over the national capital as the overall air quality stood at 395 at 9:30 on 8 November as per SAFAR data. Many areas of Delhi also witnessed AQI in the ‘severe category,’ as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI stood at 434 in RK Puram, 415in ITO, 439 in Patparganj, and 451 in Rohini, as per CPCB data. According to statistics from aqicn.org, the air quality in Delhi's Anand Vihar witnessed AQI approaching 1000.
9. Air pollution levels can be high during the winter months for a number of reasons, including dust and vehicular pollution, dry-cold weather, stubble burning, burning crop residues after the harvest season, and commuting.
10. Doctors and health experts explained the hazardous impact of air pollution on the overall health of the human body. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Piyush Ranjan (Additional Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS), said that there is scientific evidence that establishes a relationship between air pollution and different types of cancer. He also said that apart from causing harm to the respiratory system, air pollution has direct relations with coronary artery diseases like heart attack, brain stroke, and arthritis.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
