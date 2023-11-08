Delhi, NCR air pollution news: A thick toxic haze or 'smog' continued to hang heavy over the national capital as the overall air quality stood at 395 at 9:30 on 8 November as per SAFAR data. Many areas of Delhi also witnessed AQI in the ‘severe category,’ as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI stood at 434 in RK Puram, 415in ITO, 439 in Patparganj, and 451 in Rohini, as per CPCB data. According to statistics from aqicn.org, the air quality in Delhi's Anand Vihar witnessed AQI approaching 1000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check Top 10 updates here 1. As per aqicn.org data at 10:30 a.m., the AQI in Anand Vihar recorded the worst air quality with AQI recording at 999.

2. As per aqicn data, An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'Moderate', 101 and 150 'Unhealthy for sensitive groups', 151 to 200 ‘Unhealthy’, ‘201-300’ ‘Very Unhealthy’ and above 300 is ‘Hazardous.’

Also Read: Delhi, NCR air pollution: Relief in sight as western disturbances may offer respite from smog; light rains likely 3. It also showed that apart from Anand Vihar, other areas in the national capital including Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur, Bawana, Mundka witnessed AQI above 700 all in breathing ‘hazardous’ air. The air quality recorded in Jahangirpuri is 775, Wazirpur recorded AQI at 776, Bawana recorded AQI at 754 and Mundka recorded AQI at 792.

Also Read: Delhi sees concerning surge in NO2 pollution levels, shows CPCB data 4. The ‘hazardous’ air situation in the national capital also forced the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. On 7 November, the Supreme Court also directed the Punjab government to put an end to the practice of stubble burning to address the issue of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. The court noted that constant political disputes should not hinder necessary actions to combat the problem. The apex court also directed the states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to stop stubble burning “forthwith".

6. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had also said that the Odd-Even scheme in Delhi from 13-20 November to curb pollution. Some reports citing weather officials have also stated with the movement of western disturbances, the air quality might improve in the coming days.

Als Read: Air pollution: Offline classes up to Class 9 suspended in Noida schools till November 10 7. Today, Rai has also called an urgent meeting to discuss the implementation of the Supreme Court observations on the odd-even car rationing scheme in the national capital, which will be enforced from November 13 to November 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. Amid high pollution levels in the national capital, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri met Claudius da Costa Gomez, CEO of the German Biogas Association, in Berlin and said they tried to find a solution to stubble burning as Germany is a world leader in producing biogas from parali (stubble). He further said that Parali can be used for producing biogas, a process in which Germany is a world leader. "An estimated 352 MT of stubble is generated each year in India. 22 per cent of this comes from wheat crops and 34 per cent from rice. About 84 MT (23.86 per cent) of this stubble is burnt on-field annually, immediately after harvest. Utilising this for biogas will be a win-win!" the Union Minister posted on X.

9. Air pollution levels can be high during the winter months for a number of reasons, including dust and vehicular pollution, dry-cold weather, stubble burning, burning crop residues after the harvest season, and commuting.

10. Doctors and health experts explained the hazardous impact of air pollution on the overall health of the human body. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Piyush Ranjan (Additional Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS), said that there is scientific evidence that establishes a relationship between air pollution and different types of cancer. He also said that apart from causing harm to the respiratory system, air pollution has direct relations with coronary artery diseases like heart attack, brain stroke, and arthritis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

