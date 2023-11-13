Air Pollution news: Delhi AQI stands at 286 post Diwali, some areas record 'very poor' air; firecracker ban violated

Delhi's air quality remained 'poor' after Diwali celebrations, despite government and court orders on firecrackers.

Air pollution news: A thick layer of smog engulfed Delhi after people burst crackers on Diwali night, despite the government's 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign and the Supreme Court's order on firecrackers. The overall air quality in the national capital as of 6 am stood ‘poor’ with AQI at 286, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi had imposed a complete ban on firecrackers. Also Read: Delhi anticipates best Diwali air quality in 8 years if firecracker ban succeeds As per SAFAR data, areas like Delhi University, IIT Delhi, and Airport (T3), witnessed ‘very poor’ category air with AQI at 313, 317, and 308 respectively. Areas like Dhirpur, Lodhi road, Pusa, Noida, Gurugram, and Ayanagar, recorded ‘poor' category air with AQI at 297, 249, 297, and 290 respectively. The ban on firecrackers was violated in several areas of Delhi as people celebrated Diwali on Sunday. Several were also seen gathering at the park of the locality for bursting crackers. Posts shared on social media and reports showed that large number of people burst firecrackers. Sunday night's visuals from Lodhi Road, RK Puram, Karol Bagh, and Punjabi Bagh showed intense fireworks lighting up the night sky across several areas in the national capital.

As per CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded a ‘poor’ category air with AQI at 296. Other areas in the national capital, Dwarka Sector-8 recorded AQI at 302, ITO recorded AQI at 263, Jahangirpuri recorded 326 AQI, RK Puram at 290, Rohini at 287, Shadipur at 308, Wazirpur at 281 all in ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category, as per CPCB data.

Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category last week.

On Sunday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai also urged everyone not to burst firecrackers as it would exacerbate the woes of the people, who are already struggling to breathe clean air in the city.

He told the people to celebrate the festival by lighting earthen lamps (diyas) instead. "I urge people in Delhi and nearby areas to celebrate Diwali by lighting diyas. They should refrain from bursting crackers as it would further inconvenience people, who are already struggling to breathe clean air. This festival is about spreading happiness and adding to the worries," Rai told ANI.

Meanwhile, in the financial capital, Mumbai also has seen the air quality dropping to alarming levels this year. People were spotted bursting firecrackers on Diwali night. Visuals from Shivaji Park showed revellers in large numbers lighting up crackers.

In the wake of the worsening air quality in the city, the Bombay High Court permitted the busting of firecrackers only for 3 hours i.e. between 7 pm and 10 pm. The Bombay HC on Monday passed interim directions to the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities in Mumbai and surrounding areas to mobilise urgent steps to mitigate worsening air pollution.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

