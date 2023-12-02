The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category in several areas, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The overall air quality in the national capital stood at 356 at 9 am, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data. As per the CPCB data, the air quality in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was recorded as ‘Very Poor’ category with AQI at 379 and 382 respectively. Anand Vihar had an AQI reading of 388. However, this is a slight improvement in both areas, as air quality in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was recorded as 'severe' with AQI readings of 412 and 405, respectively, at 6 am on Friday. As per the CPCB, AQI in Aya Nagar stood at 347, IGI airport recorded 378, 362 in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 400 in RK Puram, 398 in Rohini, 381 in Wazirpur. However, some areas also witnessed ‘severe’ category air. Dwarka Sector 8 recorded AQI at 407 while Jahangirpuri recorded AQI at 409, as per CPCB. Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented. The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the authorities concerned to "disclose a comprehensive prevention plan to ensure that the air quality in Delhi is maintained at an acceptable level".

Along with the plan on air quality management for the entire National Capital Region (NCR), the tribunal has also sought a "comprehensive study" on the contributory factors causing air pollution.

The NGT was hearing a matter where it had taken suo-motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report regarding the worsening air quality in Delhi and the NCR.

Earlier, it had directed the authorities concerned, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for NCR and Adjoining Areas, to take "stringent measures" for improving the Air Quality Index (AQI).

(With Inputs from ANI, PTI)

