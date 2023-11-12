Air Pollution news: Delhi's AQI at 204; Will rains bring more relief to Delhi-NCR during Diwali? IMD says…
Air Pollution news: Delhi-NCR residents breathe easier as rains improve air quality from severe to ‘poor’. Rains bring relief to Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra; sunny weather expected in other areas.
Air Pollution News: Rains brought a huge sigh of relief for Delhi-NCR residents, who have been breathing toxic air over the last few weeks. The air quality dropped from severe to ‘poor’ after rains lashed on Friday. Today, the overall air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘poor category’ with AQI at 204 marking a significant improvement from the last few days, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data at 9:30 am.