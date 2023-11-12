Air Pollution News: Rains brought a huge sigh of relief for Delhi-NCR residents, who have been breathing toxic air over the last few weeks. The air quality dropped from severe to ‘poor’ after rains lashed on Friday. Today, the overall air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘poor category’ with AQI at 204 marking a significant improvement from the last few days, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data at 9:30 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi, NCR pollution LIVE updates Will Delhi witness more rain? For the next two days post-Diwali on Sunday, the weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with mist or shallow fog in the mornings and thereafter, for the subsequent two days, it has forecast a mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the mornings.

Also Read: Delhi air pollution: Avoid walks outside, consult doctors when...| Govt releases Do's and Don'ts In Uttar Pradesh, IMD has predicted the weather to be dry from 12-14 November. There are also no rain predictions in states like Punjab and Haryana. Not just Delhi, on Friday, rains also lashed parts of Haryana and Punjab, lowering temperatures and somewhat improving AQI numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Air pollution news today: Air quality in Delhi remains ‘poor’ but shows significant improvement; AQI at 204 In Maharashtra, rains lashed several areas of Maharashtra including Mumbai, and Pune, however, the weather department has predicted mainly sunny weather conditions very likely to prevail in the districts of Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Also Read: Mumbai pollution: 5 new initiatives taken by Maharashtra govt to improve air quality IMD weather forecast Due to the Easterly/Northeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal prevailing over Southeast peninsular India, IMD has predicted thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema on 14th and 15th November

Moreover, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall has been predicted over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 7 days with thunderstorms and lightning from 11th-14th November and isolated heavy rainfall on 13th and 14th November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI, and ANI)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.